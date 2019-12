(Photo: New Haven Fire Department)

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Crews are battling a fire in the Quinnipiac Meadows section of the city.

The fire broke out around 2 p.m. on Sunday afternoon at 1116 Quinnipiac Ave. Fire officials quickly called for a second alarm with all crews responding.

According to fire officials, fire and smoke were showing from a distance with flames on the first floor.

Car 33 fire showing A/B corner of the first fl possible coming from the basement — New Haven Fire (@NewHavenFire) December 1, 2019

