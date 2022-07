NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The New Haven Fire Department responded to a fire on Clinton Avenue in the Elm City on Wednesday.

According to fire officials, the blaze broke out in the back of a vacant, former school on 1 Clinton Avenue just after 1 p.m.

Three small fires were found in three locations in the two-story building.

Officials said no injuries were reported and no one was inside at the time of the fire.

