NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The West Rock Deli on Wilmot Road was broken into again Thursday night, according to police.

It’s at least the fourth time it’s happened recently. Earlier this week, we reported how it was broken into three times in three days. Back then, the manager told us he thought it was the same suspect all three times.

No word if they think it was the same person again last night.