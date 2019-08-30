New Haven deli reopens two years after fire

A New Haven favorite re-opened its doors this week.

B&M Deli in Fair Haven closed more than two years ago after a two-alarm fire destroyed the business. After years of renovations, their longtime customers lined up to welcome them back.

“When I found out this place closed I was like, where am I gonna eat,” said Vinny Lopez of New Haven. He said he had been eating at B&M for as long as he can remember.

“I was having the heebie jeebies thinking about the food,” said Jay Zweeres, “it just tastes so good, it’s one of the best authentic sub shops in New Haven. Hands down. The best.”

Subs, breakfast sandwiches, and customer-favorite steak and cheese.

“The best food you can buy. I’ve been coming here 25 years,” said Perez, never had a bad day.”