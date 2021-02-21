New Haven deli robbed 3 times in 3 days hoping police will catch culprit

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A New Haven market and deli has been broken into three times in as many days. They’ve beefed up security measures, and now are hoping police catch the person responsible.

We spoke to the manager of West Rock Deli Sunday and obtained video you’ll only see here on News 8.

You can only imagine how upset the owner of West Rock Deli is and how devastating these robberies have been.

In the video they shared with us time-stamped from Thursday, you can see someone enter the store and grab cigarettes and cash from both the lottery register and regular register.

The next day, someone – who the manager believes is the same person who robbed the store Thursday – came in and stole cigarettes.

After the second break-in, the manager says they bolted the door, making it harder to get in.

He tells us, on the third day, the thief went next door – into a neighboring business that’s under construction – and broke into their office that way.

This time the burglar caused damage and left a mess.

“It’s crazy! It’s something you see in the movies!” the manager told us. “If they fix the hole in the wall, maybe next time he’s going to break the window. Or, he’s going to come on the roof! I don’t know… I don’t know what’s going through his mind.”

After these break-ins, the manager says they’ve hired someone to stay overnight. They’re hoping the police will catch the person responsible and they’re making a plea for around-the-clock security to be added to the building which comprises of businesses and apartments.



We’re reached out to New Haven Police to get more information about the break-ins. The manager says they were called in to investigate.

