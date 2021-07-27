New Haven Democratic mayoral candidate Dubois-Walton suspends campaign

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Karen Dubois-Walton, a Democrat who was challenging Mayor Justin Elicker, has suspended her campaign for New Haven mayor. She made the announcement Tuesday afternoon.

Dubois-Walton has been a relentless critic of Elm City Mayor Elicker for being weak on crime, failing to lower taxes, and not seeing eye-to-eye on housing and education.

BREAKING: Democratic Mayoral Candidate Karen DuBois-Walton SUSPENDS her campaign before her supporters and community members at New Haven Town Democratic Convention. @WTNH pic.twitter.com/geVd6fjy7e — Shaynah Ferreira (@ShaynahFerreira) July 27, 2021

Elicker is running for reelection. The primary elections will be held on Sept. 14.

Tomorrow, July 28, marks the final day for certification by a major political party to the municipal clerk of party endorsement for municipal office.