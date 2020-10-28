New Haven deputy economic development director lays out new plan to revive old local site of New Haven coliseum

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The New Haven Coliseum was imploded back in 2007, but now there is a plan in place to revive and develop the four and a half acres of open space that has served as a temporary parking spot.

The great recession in 2008 interfered with the site’s redevelopment-and it wasn’t until the Norwalk-based spinnaker real estate Partners came on board last year that plans to redevelop the site were put into motion.

Steve Fontana, the deputy economic development director for New Haven laid out the plans for this multi-phase project. It calls for an apartment building, retail, restaurants, and more that will turn the land into, as Fontana called it, a “mini-city.”

All told, Fontana said, it will contain hundreds of millions of dollars of development.

“What it will do essentially is turn the so-called 9th Square of New Haven into an area of New Haven Downtown like any other. Right now, obviously, it’s a big parking lot. There are some undeveloped or underdeveloped parcels around it. Some vacant buildings. All of those will be reactivated with this kind of investment. This is like a stimulus or a catalyst for other people to come in and do things similarly on smaller parcels in the area,” Fontana explains.

If all goes according to plan, Fontana said construction should begin next spring or summer. Down the road, he said there is even the possibility of a hotel.