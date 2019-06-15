Breaking News
24-year-old victim dies after shooting incident in New Haven
New Haven detective cleared of any wrongdoing in January 2019 shooting of suspect

New Haven

A New Haven police detective who shot and wounded a suspect back in January is cleared of any wrongdoing, according to the state’s attorney’s office.

Detective Frank Sanchez is back on active duty, but still faces an internal investigation into the shooting.

The suspect who was wounded, Marcus Rivera, remains behind bars awaiting trial on a number of charges.

