New Haven dive bar opens virtual tip jar for employees out of work during pandemic

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — With so many bars and restaurants closed or doing take out only, owners and their employees are being hit financially.

However, the owner of New Haven’s Cafe 9 has been finding a way to put money back in his workers’ pockets.

“It’s been tough navigating it,” Paul Mayer told News 8. “There’s bills that don’t stop; they have to be taken care of. There’s employees that have been here for many years that have lost their source of income.”

To help them, he set up a virtual tip jar. When it posted it on social media, he said it took off.

“The community support has been humbling, and it’s amazing.”

For the last month, he’s put cash in envelopes for staffers each week. He said they’re thankful for the help.

“Paul’s a straight shooter,” said Frank Critelli, Cafe 9 bartender. “He’s always been really good to me, and he always takes care of his employees. When he set that up, I was wondering how many people would actually donate, and the outpouring of generosity has been ridiculous. It’s been wonderful.”

Mayer said he will keep the tip jar going until he reopens.

Those wanting to “tip” can do so online.