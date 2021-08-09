New Haven Documentary Film Festival returns with food trucks, live performances

New Haven

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — It’s more than just movies.

The 8th annual New Haven Documentary Film Festival or NH Docs is back in New Haven.

Along with the films, this year there are live musical performances and food trucks.

The topics run the gamut too, from a man taking care of an injured stork in STORKMAN, to shedding light on how gun violence impacts a community in “When Claude Got Shot.”

There is truly something for everyone.

“To bring entertainment, enlightenment, intelligence to New Haven at a very affordable price, and also a very diverse group of entertainers,” said Gorman Bechard, Executive Director of NH Docs.

The showings at the library are pay what you can.

To find out more about the showings, click here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

Ansonia mayor says 'no' to mask mandate, doubles down on COVID vaccinations

News /

Bear breaks into home in Avon, raids pantry

News /

SCSU: New Haven PD investigating shooting near campus

News /

'It'll make him smile': Meriden boy receives special hospital gown from a young cancer survivor

News /

Music Note Kids Club holds fun-filled outdoor event at Learning Corridor in New Haven

News /

One New Haven resident dead, a second injured after two different shooting incidents in Hamden over the weekend

News /
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss