New Haven Documentary Film Festival returns with food trucks, live performances

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — It’s more than just movies.

The 8th annual New Haven Documentary Film Festival or NH Docs is back in New Haven.

Along with the films, this year there are live musical performances and food trucks.

The topics run the gamut too, from a man taking care of an injured stork in STORKMAN, to shedding light on how gun violence impacts a community in “When Claude Got Shot.”

There is truly something for everyone.

“To bring entertainment, enlightenment, intelligence to New Haven at a very affordable price, and also a very diverse group of entertainers,” said Gorman Bechard, Executive Director of NH Docs.

The showings at the library are pay what you can.

To find out more about the showings, click here.