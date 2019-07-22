Breaking News
New Haven Downtown Crossing Phase 2 groundbreaking begins

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — City of New Haven leaders are gathering on Monday, July 22nd to celebrate the commencement of construction for New Haven Downtown Crossing Phase 2.

The project will create a new intersection which will re-connect Orange Street across the former Route 34 highway restoring access between Downtown New Haven, Union Station and the Hill neighborhood.

This will be Connecticut’s first protected intersection for bicyclists and pedestrians, street and landscape improvements, flood reduction measures, traffic calming, a new gateway to the City New Haven.

The project is slated for completion in 2021.

Watch live as New Haven Mayor Toni Harp, joined by Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro, federal, state and local officials celebrate the commencement of construction:

