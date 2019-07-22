New Haven downtown crossing phase 2 groundbreaking begins Monday

(WTNH) — New Haven Mayor Toni Harp and other local officials will come together on Monday to celebrate the start of construction for downtown crossing phase two.

The new intersection will reconnect Orange Street across the former Route 34 highway. Planners say the intersection will improve access between downtown New Haven, Union Street, and the Hill neighborhood.

The planned intersection is expected to be done in 2021.

