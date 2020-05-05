New Haven drop-in facility set to open to give homeless access to mental health support, coronavirus testing

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The City of New Haven is getting ready to open its new drop-in facility for the homeless. The tent is now set up at Blake Field Park and will be fully operational Tuesday.

People who are living on the streets will be able to get access to mental health support and COVID-19 testing if they need it.

New Haven now has more than 1,700 confirmed coronavirus cases and 73-related deaths.

As the weather warms, Mayor Justin Elicker says it’s important for everyone to continue to follow social-distancing protocols and especially wear masks.

