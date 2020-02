NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– If you’re in New Haven Friday morning and need a caffeine jolt, you might want to stop by Dunkin’s Whalley Avenue location.

The newly remodeled store is celebrating its “grand re-opening.”

Dunkin’ is hosting a free ‘Coffee For A Year’ giveaway. Starting at 5 a.m., the first 100 customers in line will get free coffee for a year.

This is happening only at Dunkin’ location on Whalley Avenue in New Haven.