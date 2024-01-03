NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Environmentalists discussed a potential appeal to the Federal Aviation Administration’s recent Tweed Airport expansion approval during New Haven’s first environmental advisory council meeting of the year.

Speakers at the meeting discussed an array of topics from Tweed to turf.

“There were so many issues. Even though it’s Jan. 3 and we realize a lot of people were not ready to come back yet and start getting into things we needed to,” New Haven Environmental Advisory Council Chairwoman Laura Cahn said.

One topic that took off was the FAA’s decision to approve Tweed New Haven Airport’s expansion despite not completing an environmental impact study but rather conducting an environmental assessment.

The meeting revealed an option to contest.

“I’m glad we have 48 days to write a letter asking for an environmental impact study, even though the FAA doesn’t want to do one,” Cahn said. “Not only would a new terminal double the estimated greenhouse gases but once terminated the volume of tonnage of carbon would actually triple and that’s really concerning,” said East Haven resident Lorena Venegas said.

Cahn said the EAC will make a formal decision on the appeal following the release of an independent air pollution test next month.

Tweed New Haven Airport Executive Director Tom Rafter said expansion plans did include a year-long environmental assessment, that’s over 1,400 pages long.

“It is scientific and peer-reviewed by experts at the FAA, the EPA, Army Corp of Engineers and CT DEEP, making it the gold standard for understanding and projecting the environmental impact of the airport. The FAA’s recent finding of no significant environmental impact marks another major milestone in this work, and another step toward the promise of fulfilling a more sustainable future,” Rafter said.

Another discussion at the EAC meeting was artificial turf. Turf is currently being considered at Hooker Elementary School and Yale Golf Course. Cahn said there are already 10 turf fields in New Haven and the city doesn’t need more.

“Artificial turf is made with PFAS which is toxic forever chemicals which the state is putting away millions to remediate. It’s like wrapping the earth in saran wrap,” Cahn said.

The council also discussed options to reduce nip bottles littering streets across the state. Cahn said an option is boosting the redemption rate to match the new doubled rate of other recyclables eligible in the bottle bill because the current five cents isn’t working.

“It’s not incentive enough for people to pick them up because I’m sure you’ve seen them all over the streets. I have seen them, I started picking them up because I can’t stand it anymore. We had huge waste talk at this meeting and that’s a big waste issue we could get rid of,” Cahn said.

The New Haven Environmental Advisory Council’s next meeting will be held on Feb. 7.