NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A early child care provider in New Haven will receive $2 million in state funding to help the program convert an empty warehouse in Fairhaven into its new child care facility.

LULAC Head Start has four child care centers between New Haven and East Haven, and the new facility will deliver services to approximately 100 infants, toddlers and preschoolers.

Leaders said the funding is important for both children and their families.

“Parents in our community need that low-cost, high-quality care so that they can go to work, so that they can ensure that their kids are in a safe environment, in a loving environment,” New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker said.

“Every teacher I talk to reminds me that they can tell that that kid comes out of a really good pre-K environment what it did with speech and giving your kids a really good head start,” Gov. Ned Lamont (D-Conn.) said.

LULAC Head Start just celebrated its 40th birthday. It is also part of the new state teachers in the workforce pipeline project, training new people interested in early childhood education.

Right now, LULAC serves more than 500 kids in total.