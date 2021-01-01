New Haven elementary school buildings to reopen this month

New Haven

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Some New Haven public school students will return to their physical classrooms later this month for the first time since last spring.

Superintendent of Schools Iline Tracey announced on the district website Thursday that officials are preparing for “a limited return of students to a hybrid learning model” starting Jan. 19.

The New Haven district has been closed for in-person instruction except for some special-needs programs since March.

Tracey said schools will open to students in prekindergarten through fifth grade as well as students in special-education programs and programs for new immigrants at two of the district’s schools.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

Officials help donate 1,000 N-95 masks to Fair Haven Community Health Care staff

News /

Milford husband publishes late wife's stories into novel that includes over 300 stories

News /

Meat King Farms establishment taking over Ferraro's original spot in New Haven

News /

Preview of Waterbury's New Year's Day 2021 fireworks

News /

New Haven Board of Alders make recommendations on how to assist communities of color during pandemic

News /

New Haven PD investigating after three shootings, pedestrian struck Tuesday

News /
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss