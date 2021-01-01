New Haven elementary school buildings to reopen this month

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Some New Haven public school students will return to their physical classrooms later this month for the first time since last spring.

Superintendent of Schools Iline Tracey announced on the district website Thursday that officials are preparing for “a limited return of students to a hybrid learning model” starting Jan. 19.

The New Haven district has been closed for in-person instruction except for some special-needs programs since March.

Tracey said schools will open to students in prekindergarten through fifth grade as well as students in special-education programs and programs for new immigrants at two of the district’s schools.