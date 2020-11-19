New Haven Elicker, officials announce new jobs program as part of Together New Haven initiative

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A new jobs program in the Elm City was announced Thursday as part of the Together New Haven effort

Thursday, New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker joined with community partners to launch the pilot initiative for construction jobs in New Haven designed to prepare city workers for apprenticeships and employment in the construction industry.

“New Haven is still very resilient when it comes to construction. And those examples are ones that we all know – we see buildings going up all around us,” New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker.

The Together New Haven effort supports small businesses, neighborhood commercial districts, and workers impacted by the ongoing pandemic.