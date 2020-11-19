 

LIVE NOW /
Watch News 8 at 8pm

New Haven Elicker, officials announce new jobs program as part of Together New Haven initiative

New Haven

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A new jobs program in the Elm City was announced Thursday as part of the Together New Haven effort

Thursday, New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker joined with community partners to launch the pilot initiative for construction jobs in New Haven designed to prepare city workers for apprenticeships and employment in the construction industry.

“New Haven is still very resilient when it comes to construction. And those examples are ones that we all know – we see buildings going up all around us,” New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker.

The Together New Haven effort supports small businesses, neighborhood commercial districts, and workers impacted by the ongoing pandemic.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

Waterbury Police cook and prepare 1K Thanksgiving meals for those in need

News /

New Haven Elicker, officials announce new jobs program as part of Together New Haven initiative

News /

Fantasy of Lights at Lighthouse Point Park opens for holiday season

News /

New Haven Symphony Orchestra will not be playing in concerts until spring 2021, board says

News /

State Police identify victims killed in 'pressure event' that led to super-heated water vapor on West Haven VA campus

News /

State Police search Quinnipiac River in Meriden after third pipe bomb found

News /
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss