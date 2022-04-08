NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Earlier this week, New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker announced more cameras are going up, covering a wider territory across the Elm City on the ground and in the air.

“This investment will last for many years to come and will help us keep residents safe,” Elicker said.

That investment will hopefully lead to criminals being caught right in the act. As the saying goes, Big Brother is always watching. In this case, 500 new cameras are being installed around the city to get the job done.

“These cameras will change behavior,” New Haven Emergency Operations Director Rick Fontana said. “We do have already a good number of cameras in place.”

The department keeps a bird’s eye view of the city — on street corners, highways, and even along the harbor. High technology is hard at work.

“We can zoom in to look at a license plate,” Fontana said. “We can zoom in and look at the name tag on a police officer’s uniform.”

While cameras are installed in mostly high-crime areas, they will also be used during events that draw large crowds.

At this year’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade, the crowd was completely unaware that 25 cameras were watching their every move.

The cost for the additional cameras is over $4 million. The funding was recently approved by the Board of Alders. The new addition will bring the total number of cameras watching the city to more than 4,000, and NHPD has access to each one.

“I think the important thing to understand is when there’s movement, a camera will be recording,” Fontana said.