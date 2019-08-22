New Haven event recognizing International Overdose Awareness Day

Breaking News
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Thursday is International Overdose Awareness Day.

In recognition, the Cornell Scott-Hill Health Center is offering help to people in the community who may be struggling with addiction. They will provide addiction treatment medication through their mobile pharmacy.

The free event is from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. on the New Haven Green.

