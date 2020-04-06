New Haven expands city’s See-Click-Fix app to include info on coronavirus

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Starting Monday, the New Haven Department of Health is launching an expansion of their See-Click-Fix app.

The new additions will now allow residents to submit any Covid-19 related questions and report anyone or any business not following social distancing guidelines.

It also has an updated list of city policies and closures during the pandemic.

These categories are in addition to the other features residents already use on the Seeclickfix app.

