New Haven experiencing housing boom

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)–A housing boom in New Haven. The Elm City is now leading the state in new housing activity this construction season. City officials are proud of the trend, but advocates caution some neighborhoods are being left behind.

The number of housing permits is up by nearly 10 percent across Connecticut last month and much of that is based on cranes going in the Elm City sky.

New Haven Mayor Toni Harp said, “You used to have to entice developers to build apartments here and now they do it on their own dime.”

77 permits were issued in June alone, and 277 so far in 2019, completely surpassing permits issued in the state’s first and third largest cities.

The lure downtown is obvious: cultural amenities, restaurants, Yale, year-around activities. Mayor Harp said housing units above first floor retail spaces make a neighborhood walkable, vibrant and safer.

Mayor Harp added millennials are coming into the city to live where they work.

When looking at year-to-date data, New Haven trails only Stamford, but housing advocates caution New Haven is also a tale of two cities.

For 40 years neighborhood housing services has been working to reinvest in so-called marginalized communities and help people stay in their homes.

Still, they don’t deny downtown development is a good thing for the city, but low-income communities of color, so far, are left behind.