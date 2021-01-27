New Haven faces $41-million budget deficit, mayor says

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker addressed the city’s budget deficit on Wednesday.

City leaders are in the process of preparing a budget for the 2021, 2022 fiscal year. The mayor says that as things stand, the city faces a $41 million deficit.

He spoke with News 8 about why that’s the case: “A lot of our revenues have gone down building permit revenue. We’re anticipating going down, parking meter and parking tag revenue in that category. Second is expenditures continue to rise in this city. That’s primarily driven by an increase in pension payments, increase in debt service, and increase in health and other fixed costs.”

The current fiscal year ends June 30. The new one begins July 1.