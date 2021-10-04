New Haven faces at least $100K in police overtime to monitor East Coastin event, plans to bill organizer

New Haven

by: WTNH Staff

Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The City of New Haven is now stuck with a bill of at least $100,000 in police overtime after an illegal motorcycle rally.

On Saturday, Sept. 25, thousands turned out for the East Coastin rally.

The city denied a permit for the event after it put on a dangerous show last year, but they turned out anyway.

New Haven officials are working with legal counsel and plan to take the event organizer, Gabe Canestri, to court for repayment of that overtime.

“We’ll be pursuing payment for Canestri,” said Acting New Haven Police Chief Renee Dominguez. “We do feel that we have some tools to get the payment back for this, so we will be providing a bill to him.”

