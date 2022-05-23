NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Several faith-based groups are coming together on Monday to help Ukrainians affected by the Russian invasion.

New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker hosted a forum to announce a new campaign, which will help raise resources to aid the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine. Alongside the mayor at this conference were the Southern Christian Leadership Conference, Connecticut Faith Leaders Collaborative, and Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin.

“We need our nation to open the doors […] with as much support as our communities can bring,” said Mayor Bronin.

In Russia’s latest attacks, Russian forces have bombarded the Ukraine city of Sievierodonetsk, attempting to capture an industrial area called Donbas. Authorities have voiced concerns that these attacks are using scorch-earth-style tactics.

President Biden has condemned Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine and has been traveling across Europe in the last several months to unite world leaders on the crisis.

More details about the campaign are expected to be released soon. It will run from May 23 to June 23, according to city officials.