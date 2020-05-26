1  of  2
New Haven faith leaders, clergy members get tested for Coronavirus

New Haven

by: WTNH.com Staff

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Faith leaders and clergy members got tested for COVID-19 in New Haven on Tuesday morning.

Leaders are encouraging city residents to get tested at all sites offering free asymptomatic testing. Mayor Justin Elicker has said anyone in the city who wants a test is able to get a test without any barriers.

“If you care for your community, if you care for your family members, if you care for your children, if you care for your world, you will do selfless act of coming and getting tested,” said Pastor Kelcy G.L. Steele, Varick Memorial AME Zion Church.

Murphy Medical Associates in partnership with the city of New Haven now has three test sites for asymptomatic patients. The walk-up at the corner of Chapel and Day Street is open from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday. And from noon until 4 p.m. on Thursday and Friday.

The Lincoln Bassett School and Hill Central School locations are open weekdays from 9 a.m. til noon.

