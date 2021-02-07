New Haven families making the most of second snowstorm in a week

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The snow started coming down around 10 a.m. in the Elm City Sunday. For city road cleanup crews it’s been a busy day. But for families, well they’ve made the most of it.

RELATED: Over 6” of fresh snow reported in much of CT; roads improving as towns begin cleanup

The snow came down at a quick pace Sunday making hills trecherous for drivers. But for those sledding, tall hills became a jackpot during the second snowstorm in the state in a week. By 3:30 p.m., New Haven measured around 7”.

Andrew Flynn saw snow in the forecast and knew just where to bring his family.

“We got a bunch of kids. Gotta do something [on a day like this] right?” he asked.

He and his fiancé took the girls sledding.

“Yeah, there’s usually a lot of people here, a lot of people enjoying the sledding filled with kids,” Flynn said.

But Sunday, they had the hill to themselves.

Alyssa, Flynn’s 3-year-old daughter, told News 8 her parents had surprised her and her siblings with the sledding outing. She says the best part of sledding is “you spin and then you fall off.”

Flynn says he and his family loved to sled, but, he says, “it’s the cleanup that’s the killer.”

And that’s exactly what the City of New Haven is dealing with downtown.

“It’s a little difficult putting snow on top of snow; anytime you do that it presents another challenge,” said New Haven Director of Emergency Operations Rick Fontana.

Especially when it’s been less than one week since the state’s last snowstorm.

The city had 45 plus plow trucks on the roads. The city’s parking ban in effect until 3 p.m. Monday to give the road crews room to clean.

Fontana says they’ve had to to tow over 170 cars and issued 200 tickets this week because people did not obey the ban.

He says, “you gotta pay attention to the parking ban; we cant get the streets clean and it inconveniences everyone else.”

So no matter what hill you headed to this weekend, stay safe and bundle up.