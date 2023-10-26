NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Authorities surrounded a home Thursday evening where relatives of the suspect in the Maine shootings live near Bowdoin.

A large police presence was seen outside the house at about 7:45 p.m., calling for suspect Richard Card to leave the home.

Authorities left by 9:30 p.m., stating they were executing a search warrant and that the large police presence was in case he was in the home.

New Haven’s FBI field division has been deployed to Maine to help in the manhunt for a suspect accused of killing 18 people in shootings at a bowling alley and bar.

“We have deployed New Haven Field Division FBI investigative personnel to Maine in support of their search efforts and any additional assistance that may be needed,” Robert Fuller, the special agent in charge at New Haven FBI, said in a written statement. “Our hearts go out to all the victims and their families in our neighboring New England community.”

Residents have been asked to stay inside in Lewiston, Maine, as the search continues for 40-year-old Card. Authorities said that Card killed 18 people and injured another 13 in the shootings on Wednesday.

Police were still at the scene Thursday afternoon.

“How do we handle this with our children and teach them right from wrong and not to be scared when we don’t know how to feel ourselves?” said Lewiston resident Melissa Holmes.

Holmes, who has three children, lives a couple of hundred yards away from the Just In Time Recreation bowling alley.

“I don’t think I can cope,” she said. “He’s still at large. We still don’t have any information. We don’t know if he’s going to hit somewhere else.”

Paul Englehart lives close to the bowling alley.

“We could go in there and have a great time with the staff, and we’d go bowl,” he said. “We have a 9-year-old. We love going there. We walk there. And then this happens.”

His street was quiet on Thursday afternoon.

“This is the great state of Maine,” Englehart said. “People come here to get away from this stuff, and now we’re going to be known.”

Flags have been ordered to be at half-staff in Connecticut and nationwide to honor the victims.

Maine Gov. Janet Mills called it “a dark day for Maine.”

“I know it’s hard for us to think about healing when our hearts are broken,” she said. “But I want every person in Maine to know we will heal together.”