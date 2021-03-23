New Haven FBI hosting Future Law Enforcement Youth Academy in 2021

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — If your child is interested in law enforcement, the New Haven FBI is hosing their Future Law Enforcement Youth Academy again this year.

Since 2015 kids have signed up to learn all aspects of law enforcement. The FBI says their program has inspired young people to pursue careers in the field.

Special Agent in Charge at New Haven FBI Dave Sundberg explained, “We’ve seen great success with 15 students per year since 2015 to 2019. Many went on to internships and we’ve now hired former students into the FBI.”

They’re welcoming 60 students age 15-18 into this year’s academy.

Find out more on how you can sign up by clicking here.