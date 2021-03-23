New Haven FBI hosting Future Law Enforcement Youth Academy in 2021

New Haven

by: WTNH Staff

Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — If your child is interested in law enforcement, the New Haven FBI is hosing their Future Law Enforcement Youth Academy again this year.

Since 2015 kids have signed up to learn all aspects of law enforcement. The FBI says their program has inspired young people to pursue careers in the field.

Special Agent in Charge at New Haven FBI Dave Sundberg explained, “We’ve seen great success with 15 students per year since 2015 to 2019. Many went on to internships and we’ve now hired former students into the FBI.”

They’re welcoming 60 students age 15-18 into this year’s academy.

Find out more on how you can sign up by clicking here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

New Haven FBI hosting 2021 Future Law Enforcement Youth Academy

News /

New Haven woman killed in domestic shooting remembered by loved ones as devoted mother, friend

News /

New Haven PD charge woman with animal cruelty, seize two puppies after investigation into social media videos

News /

Vice President Kamala Harris to visit New Haven Friday

News /

Waterbury Spagnolo Senate hearing

News /

Senate Judiciary Committee releases Waterbury police chief’s opening remarks ahead of hearing on proposals to reduce gun violence

News /
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss