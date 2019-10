NEW HAVEN, Conn (WTNH) — New Haven fire crews were on the scene of a working fire at 32 Kensington St.

The fire was reported by officials just before 10 a.m. on Saturday and was knocked down by 10:15 a.m.

Officials said there were no injuries reported, but a family of three is displaced as a result of the fire.

This is a breaking news investigation. Updates will be provided as they become available.