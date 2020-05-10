New Haven FD extract driver from rollover crash on Woodward Ave.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The New Haven Fire Department was on the scene of a rollover crash in New Haven Sunday where they had to extract the occupant of the vehicle.
New Haven FD reported at approximately 1:53 p.m. Sunday a rollover crash had occurred in the area of 112 Woodward Avenue. NHFD reported one occupant was still in the car.
After a few minutes, NHFD was able to extract the occupant.
Woodward Avenue in the area of the crash is a fully residential street. Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area.
No word yet on injuries.