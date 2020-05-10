New Haven FD extract driver from rollover crash on Woodward Ave.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The New Haven Fire Department was on the scene of a rollover crash in New Haven Sunday where they had to extract the occupant of the vehicle.

New Haven FD reported at approximately 1:53 p.m. Sunday a rollover crash had occurred in the area of 112 Woodward Avenue. NHFD reported one occupant was still in the car.

Rollover @ 112 Woodward Ave. Eng 16 Tk 3 SOC 1 Res 1 Car 33 Eu 2. — New Haven Fire (@NewHavenFire) May 10, 2020

1 Car Rollover with 1 occupant still in the car. — New Haven Fire (@NewHavenFire) May 10, 2020

After a few minutes, NHFD was able to extract the occupant.

1 Person removed from the car.. — New Haven Fire (@NewHavenFire) May 10, 2020

Woodward Avenue in the area of the crash is a fully residential street. Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area.

No word yet on injuries.