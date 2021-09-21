New Haven FD: Six residents espace burning house on Shelton Ave

NEW HAVEN, Conn., (WTNH)– Six residents successfully escaped a burning home on Shelton Ave in New Haven, after catching on fire early Tuesday morning; one even jumped from the second floor to escape.

New Haven Fire Department responded to the fire at 5:30 a.m. Tuesday. According to officials, the fire started in the kitchen. There were three adults and three children in the house during that time. All six residents escaped the building.

One resident jumped from the second floor and two public works employees caught her. Those two employees did sustain non-serious injuries from the scene.

The fire is out and officials said that the house is not liveable.

Crews are still on the scene.

Fire marshalls are still investigating the scene. Keep with WTNH.com and the News 8 App app for updates.

