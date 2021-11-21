New Haven FD putting out building fire at Hillside Pl and Mansfield St

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The New Haven Fire Department (NHFD) is on scene at the intersection of Hillside Pl and Mansfield St. putting out a building fire.

Fire crew members tell News 8 that the fire was in the basement, though there are also ladders extending to the top floor of the four-story building.

NHFD said there was heavy smoke from the Winchester Building.

It is not known whether there was anyone in the building at the time, nor if there were any injuries.

We will update the story once more comes in.