New Haven FD’s Lt. Rankins creates scholarship for city residents interested in obtaining EMT certification, named for firefighter Torres

by: WTNH Staff

Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A big donation from a New Haven firefighter who was badly injured in a fire last month.

Lieutenant Samod Rankins is donating $50,000 toward city residents interested in obtaining their EMT certification to pursue firefighter career paths.

Lt. Rankins is naming the scholarships after his colleague and close friend Ricardo Torres Jr. who died in the Valley Street fire that injured Rankins.

Applications will become available on August 1. You must live in New Haven, be at least 18-years-old, and have a high school diploma or GED.

The restaurant Bar in New Haven is brewing an IPA to honor Torres. One dollar from each beer will go to the Torres Family Fund — a benefit established for his wife and children.

