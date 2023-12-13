NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — In this season of giving, students across New Haven received the gift of reading this holiday.

The New Haven Federation of Teachers held a Festival of Books on Tuesday at Wilbur Cross High School. The event featured book read-alouds, games, crafts and giveaways of books in English and Spanish.

As for the books, they’re not just any type of book.

“But books that look like our students, with characters and stories that reflect our students lives,” said Leslie Blatteau, president of the New Haven Federation of Teachers. “It’s really an important part of engaging students, and making sure that they have the tools, and curriculum that engage them and means something to them.”

“I feel representation really matters, so, little kids, if they see books with people that look like them, they’re gonna want to buy them more,” said Bathati Mulundula, a volunteer. “‘Hey, that looks like me. I want to read about somebody that looks like me.'”

Students also get to enjoy face painting and tattoos, which some students said is their favorite part.

According to the federation of teachers, New Haven is also looking for full-time librarians in every school. Officials said there is not a shortage of librarians, but rather a shortage in funds, which is something they’re working to fix.