New Haven fire chief among 7 reappointments to lead city departments

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker announced seven reappointments, including the fire chief, to lead the city departments for the next four years.

The reappointment of John Alston as the fire chief is subject to Aldermanic confirmation.

In addition to Alston, Elicker announced six other re-appointments on Monday:

Corporation Counsel: Patricia King

Director of Engineering: Giovanni Zinn

Director of Parks and Public Works: Jeffery Pescosolido

Director of Livable Cities Initiative: Arlevia Samuel

Director of Transportation/Traffic & Parking: Sandeep Aysola

Director of Youth and Recreation: Gwendolyn Busch Williams

According to the city’s charter, these appointments will serve a term from Feb. 1, 2022, through Jan. 31, 2026.

“I’m excited to be announcing this leadership team,” Elicker said in a statement. “This is a group of hard-working and talented individuals bringing diverse backgrounds and expertise to the table. I’ve worked with many of them every day for the past two years. My vision for this city is for it to be a place where every resident can thrive – I’m confident these individuals share that vision and are dedicated to making it a reality.”

Later this week, the mayor will announce new appointments to fill leadership roles in labor relations, city plan, and fair rent.

