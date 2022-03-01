NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – New Haven’s fire chief is making the case to keep his job. The Aldermanic Affairs Committee listened to hours of testimony on Chief John Alston’s re-appointment on Monday night.

The chief himself outlined his accomplishments, including recruiting a more diverse fire department and command staff, enhanced safety and accountability, and leading the department through the pandemic.

Members of the firefighter’s union spoke out against his re-appointment, claiming morale has never been lower.

“There are two things that firefighters don’t like, as I talked about unpopular decisions, there are two things that they don’t like: the way things are and change. I have strong ties to the city and the community. You hired me to change the culture of this department, to increase opportunities, that does not happen overnight, in the five years and a two-year pandemic, we have moved forward,” Chief Alston said.

“To use his words tonight, he said he once learned, twice burned. Please don’t burn us again. Please don’t burn this department again, and he also said that firemen don’t like the way it is, and they don’t like change. I’ll tell you that this union wants change, this membership wants change,” said Daniel Del Prete, Vice President of New Haven Firefighters Local 825.

Many people spoke in support of Chief Alston at the meeting. Chief Alston says a priority for him moving forward is fixing broken fire hydrants around the city.

The full Board of Alders is set to vote on the chief’s re-appointment next month. His term would run through January 31, 2026.