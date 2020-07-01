 

Fire crews on scene of house fire on Beacon Avenue in New Haven

New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Fire crews battled a blaze on Beacon Avenue in New Haven near the East Haven town line Wednesday evening where a woman in a wheelchair was rescued.

New Haven Fire Department confirmed the fire broke out at 176 Beacon Ave. around 6 p.m.

Smoke from the fire could be seen from Interstate-95 in East Haven. Employees of Annex Pizza (located down the street from the blaze) told News 8 their employees smelled smoke and went out to help.

Witnesses on the scene confirm a woman in a wheelchair was rescued from the burning home.

No word yet on any injuries or if occupants were in the home while the fire burned.

News 8 has crews on the way to the scene.

This is a breaking story. Stay tuned to WTNH.com for the latest details as they become available.

