Fire crews on scene of house fire on Beacon Avenue in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Fire crews battled a blaze on Beacon Avenue in New Haven near the East Haven town line Wednesday evening where a woman in a wheelchair was rescued.
New Haven Fire Department confirmed the fire broke out at 176 Beacon Ave. around 6 p.m.
Smoke from the fire could be seen from Interstate-95 in East Haven. Employees of Annex Pizza (located down the street from the blaze) told News 8 their employees smelled smoke and went out to help.
Witnesses on the scene confirm a woman in a wheelchair was rescued from the burning home.
No word yet on any injuries or if occupants were in the home while the fire burned.
