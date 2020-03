New Haven firefighters climbing a ladder at the scene of a two-alarm structure fire on Blake Street on Saturday, March 21, 2020. (Photo: New Haven Fire Department)

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The New Haven Fire Department is on the scene of a two-alarm structure fire on Blake Street Saturday afternoon.

No reports of any injuries at this time. The cause of the fire has not been determined at this time.

Smoke from the house fire on Blake Street seen from West Rock Summit. (Photo: Leonardo via Report-It)

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.