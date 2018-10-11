New Haven Fire crews respond to residence for a working fire Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Hyde Street fire in New Haven. (WTNH/Brian Spyros) [ + - ] Video

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) - The New Haven Fire Department responded to a working fire on Hyde Street in New Haven early Thursday morning.

Crews arrived on scene of a two story multi-family home with visible smoke conditions inside.

Fire Location: 110 Hyde St. Box 1602. Smoke condition inside the residence. E16,5,17 Sq1 T3 Eu1 C33 — New Haven Fire (@NewHavenFire) October 11, 2018

The fire was located on a second floor rear bed room.

The fire has since been knocked down and there is damage on the second floor of the building.

Fire at 3 family home along Hyde Street in #NewHaven. Deputy Chief tells @WTNH that it started on second floor, which is vacant. Everyone got out of the home. Cause now under investigation. pic.twitter.com/6qXuAD04Pb — Brian Spyros (@BrianSpyros) October 11, 2018

Everyone was able to get out of the home.

There is no word on if there were any displacements.

This is a breaking news story. Stay tuned with News 8 for updates.