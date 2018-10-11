New Haven

New Haven Fire crews respond to residence for a working fire

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) - The New Haven Fire Department responded to a working fire on Hyde Street in New Haven early Thursday morning. 

Crews arrived on scene of a two story multi-family home with visible smoke conditions inside.

The fire was located on a second floor rear bed room.

The fire has since been knocked down and there is damage on the second floor of the building. 

Everyone was able to get out of the home. 

There is no word on if there were any displacements. 

This is a breaking news story. Stay tuned with News 8 for updates.  

