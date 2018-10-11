New Haven Fire crews respond to residence for a working fire
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) - The New Haven Fire Department responded to a working fire on Hyde Street in New Haven early Thursday morning.
Crews arrived on scene of a two story multi-family home with visible smoke conditions inside.
Fire Location: 110 Hyde St. Box 1602. Smoke condition inside the residence. E16,5,17 Sq1 T3 Eu1 C33— New Haven Fire (@NewHavenFire) October 11, 2018
The fire was located on a second floor rear bed room.
The fire has since been knocked down and there is damage on the second floor of the building.
Fire at 3 family home along Hyde Street in #NewHaven. Deputy Chief tells @WTNH that it started on second floor, which is vacant. Everyone got out of the home. Cause now under investigation. pic.twitter.com/6qXuAD04Pb— Brian Spyros (@BrianSpyros) October 11, 2018
Everyone was able to get out of the home.
There is no word on if there were any displacements.
This is a breaking news story. Stay tuned with News 8 for updates.
