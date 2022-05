NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven fire crews are responding to a serious crash in the Elm City where one person is entrapped.

According to the New Haven Fire Department, crews are on scene for a serious crash in the area of Whalley Avenue and Dayton Street.

Officials said crews are working to free one entrapped patient, and the status of the person’s injuries are unknown at this time.

This is an active scene.

Stay alert for updates with WTNH in the News 8 app