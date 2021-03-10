 

New Haven Fire Department joins forces with local nonprofit in fight against COVID-19

New Haven

by: Ken Houston, WTNH.com Staff

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Getting people vaccinated against COVID-19 is becoming an “all hands on deck” effort. On Wednesday, the New Haven Fire Department is helping deliver that message to underserved communities heavily impacted by the pandemic.

The COVID-19 alarm continues to ring loud and clear around the world, but here at home a battle is underway to bring awareness and an end to the virus in some of the hardest hit communities.

One year later , the alarm to save lives from COVID-19 is still being heard. In the U.S. alone, the dreaded virus has claimed more than 500,000 lives so far.

New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker, Fire Chief John Alston, members of the New Haven Fire Department, and URU The Right to be, Inc. gathered at the New Haven Fire Headquarters Wednesday on Grand Avenue for the announcement of URU’s COVID-19 prevention campaign, Our Humanity, coming to New Haven.

The purpose of the campaign is bring information and services to Black, Latinx, and indigenous communities who have been heavily impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

