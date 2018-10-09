NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) - A firefighter with the New Haven Fire Department overdosed on some type of narcotic Saturday while on duty at the Woodward Avenue Fire Station and had to be revived with Narcan, according to multiple sources with direct knowledge of the situation.

Reports are the firefighter was discovered unresponsive inside the firehouse as his colleagues were loading up on Engine 5 to respond to a medical call on Townsend Avenue.

Engine Company 5 had to be taken off of the Townsend Avenue call to treat the suspected overdose.

Fire Chief John Alston personally responded to the Woodward Station incident. News 8 caught up with him Tuesday morning at fire headquarters.

"Currently, the matter is under investigation, and we will not release anything further until a personnel evaluation has been done, and an investigation has been done."

The firefighter was transported to Yale-New Haven Hospital Saturday. He has since been released.

Alston would not confirm the firefighter's name. He said the fireman has been put on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal investigation. Efforts to reach the firefighter in question have so far been unsuccessful.

This is the second New Haven firefighter to be found under the influence while on duty this year. In May, News 8 told you about firefighter Jerrad Pullen, who tested positive for cocaine and alcohol while on the clock.

Vincent Mauro released a statement on behalf of the New Haven Board of Fire Commissioners, which read:

"I have confidence that the chief will be looking into this matter and will do what's right for the New Haven Fire Department, and commend the members of the unit that saved their colleague's life."

"We're not immune to the ills of society, nor the remedies of society as well," Chief Alston said Tuesday.