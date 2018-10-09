New Haven firefighter suffers drug overdose on duty inside firehouse
Had to be given Narcan
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) - A firefighter with the New Haven Fire Department overdosed on some type of narcotic Saturday while on duty at the Woodward Avenue Fire Station and had to be revived with Narcan, according to multiple sources with direct knowledge of the situation.
Reports are the firefighter was discovered unresponsive inside the firehouse as his colleagues were loading up on Engine 5 to respond to a medical call on Townsend Avenue.
Engine Company 5 had to be taken off of the Townsend Avenue call to treat the suspected overdose.
Fire Chief John Alston personally responded to the Woodward Station incident. News 8 caught up with him Tuesday morning at fire headquarters.
"Currently, the matter is under investigation, and we will not release anything further until a personnel evaluation has been done, and an investigation has been done."
The firefighter was transported to Yale-New Haven Hospital Saturday. He has since been released.
Related Content: Records indicate New Haven firefighter reported to work multiple times under the influence
Alston would not confirm the firefighter's name. He said the fireman has been put on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal investigation. Efforts to reach the firefighter in question have so far been unsuccessful.
This is the second New Haven firefighter to be found under the influence while on duty this year. In May, News 8 told you about firefighter Jerrad Pullen, who tested positive for cocaine and alcohol while on the clock.
Vincent Mauro released a statement on behalf of the New Haven Board of Fire Commissioners, which read:
"I have confidence that the chief will be looking into this matter and will do what's right for the New Haven Fire Department, and commend the members of the unit that saved their colleague's life."
"We're not immune to the ills of society, nor the remedies of society as well," Chief Alston said Tuesday.
More Stories
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Norwich Free Academy cuts ties with outside athletic trainer
- US student detained in Israel over alleged boycott support
- UN's Nikki Haley to leave in latest Trump shake-up
- Studying the small details of Yale architecture
- Fight to save Waterbury church from being demolished
- Hartford PD Investigates Road Rage Incident
- 'Dear Evan Hansen' creators talk turning the award-winning musical into a book
Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines
-
5 CT Red Cross volunteers to deploy as Hurricane Michael approaches
Volunteers from Connecticut will do their part to help those in the potential path of Hurricane Michael.Read More »
- Officials prepare for impact of Hurricane Michael
- Fast-moving Hurricane Michael menaces Florida Panhandle
- Florida sheriff's office issues 'trespass warning' for Jim Cantore ahead of Hurricane Michael
- US Gulf Coast bracing for 'monstrous' Hurricane Michael
- Depression upgraded to Tropical Storm Michael
- Mild temps on Sunday, afternoon shower possible
- Tuesday tornado in Mansfield confirmed by National Weather Service
Don't Miss
Trending Stories
Latest Connecticut Headlines
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Pedestrians struck in North Stonington hit and run
LifeStar has been called to North Stonington for a report of 2 people struck...Read More »
-
Norwich Free Academy cuts ties with outside athletic trainer
Norwich Free Academy has cut ties with an athletic trainer who was part of an...Read More »
-
Studying the small details of Yale architecture
It's no secret that Yale University, a New Haven staple, has buildings spread...Read More »
-
Fight to save Waterbury church from being demolished
"I did hear that conspiracy theory."Read More »
-
Hartford PD Investigates Road Rage Incident
Hartford Police are re-investigating a road rage incident caught on camera...Read More »
Video Center
-
Red Sox try to bounce Yanks from ALDS
Baseball's biggest rivalry gets the spotlight to itself as the Red Sox try to eliminate the Yankees in Game 4 of their AL Division Series.Read More »
-
Digital Update: Tuesday Night
A new study finds that Connecticut's fiscal health is doing too well. Darren Kramer has those stories and more in your News 8 digital update.Read More »
-
Studying the small details of Yale architecture
It's no secret that Yale University, a New Haven staple, has buildings spread out throughout the city that are rich in history and are aesthetically pleasing.Read More »