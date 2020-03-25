Live Now
New Haven Fire Department purchases new disinfecting device to battle coronavirus

by: Noelle Gardner

Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)— The New Haven Fire Department has a new weapon in the war against Covid-19.

The department purchased an AeroClave device, which is a fogging system that disinfects on contact. 

“We are using it for firefighters or medics that go into a building of potential exposure. When they come out, we can actually decontaminate the firefighters gear and spray the firefighter right down on scene,” said Mark Vendetto, Assistant Chief Operations with the New Haven Fire Department.

It takes about three minutes for the machine to disinfect an ambulance.

Assistant Chief Vendetto said, “right now we are doing routine cleaning around all the fire stations around the city, including our emergency operations center, also including our 911 center.”

The department bought it in response to COVID-19.

He said, “we had two incidences where firefighters reported that they might be potentially exposed. We had those firefighters tested and while they were being tested, we went to the stations where they were assigned and fogged every square inch of that station. It will fill every nook and cranny in the room entirely. It fills the room with the chemical from the ceiling to the floor, covering every crack and crevice in the room.”

Assistant Chief Vendetto told News 8 that the disinfecting machine is critical.

“We can’t afford to lose our staff and go down. We are the front lines so when you dial 911, we’re not busy, we have to respond,” he added.

