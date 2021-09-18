New Haven Fire Department rescues individual after falling at East Rock Park

New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn., (WTNH)– A New Haven local suffered from serious injuries after falling from East Rock Park Saturday afternoon.

New Haven Firefighters were dispatched to East Rock Park in New Haven after getting a call of an individual who fell down.

According to reports, the individual said he was on a skateboard prior to his fall. New Haven firefighters successfully rescued the victim from a very difficult high angle.

The victim’s injuries are serious but not life-threatening. The individual was provided medical care from New Haven Fire Department.

This is a developing story. Keep up to date at WTNH.com and the News 8 app.

