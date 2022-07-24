NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – New Haven Fire and Police responded to a structure fire in New Haven Saturday night that displaced a family consisting of two adults and a child.

Units arrived to a working fire at 9:19 p.m. that was contained to the back of the house. Firefighters contained the blaze without any extension to vehicles or structures, New Haven Fire said.

One person suffering from smoke inhalation was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital for further treatment. No other injuries were sustained.

Red Cross arrived to aid the three displaced residents.

No cause has been determined as the fire remains under investigation, according to Fire Chief John Alston.