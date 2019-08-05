New Haven fire officials investigate bedroom fire on Peck Street

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The New Haven Fire Department is investigating a fire that broke out in the area of Peck Street early Monday morning.

According to the New Haven Fire Twitter account, firefighters were on scene of a early Monday morning fire call. The fire had been reported to be located at 345 Peck Street in the rear bedroom.

News 8 has confirmation that no visible damage could be seen from the outside of the home.

One person was taken by stretcher, but was not seriously injured.

No other information has been released at this time.

