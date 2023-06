NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven police and fire crews worked to remove a submerged car from a pond in the Elm City Thursday morning.

According to a News 8 crew at the scene, a car was submerged in the pond at Edgewood and Yale Avenue just after 5 a.m.

As of 7 a.m., the car was successfully removed. It appears to be a dark grey Hyundai with Connecticut plates.

This is an active scene and ongoing investigation.

