New Haven firefigher in stable condition after being shot near home

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — An off-duty firefighter became the target of gun violence after being shot near his home Saturday night in New Haven.

According to New Haven Police Capt. Anthony Duff, New Haven Police and Fire, Hamden Police, and American Medical Response were alerted from a 911 call that a person had been shot at 7:15 p.m. in the area of Shelton Avenue and Read Street, near Goodrich Street on the Hamden town line.

Officials responded to the scene and assisted a 28-year-old male who had suffered a gunshot wound to an unknown area. The unidentified male victim was transported by ambulance to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Working in conjunction, officers of New Haven and Hamden Police discovered critical gunfire evidence in the middle of the roadway, and on a sidewalk.

Both portions of Shelton Avenue — in New Haven and Hamden — were contained by officers as NHPD Major crimes detectives conducted further investigation of the scene. This area has since been reopened.

At some point, officials determined the 28-year-old victim is a New Haven firefighter.

“My office was notified immediately by the Dispatchers at the Public Safety Access Point. We were shocked to hear of the incident and are grateful for the rapid emergency medical services provided to our member. A special thank you to the members of NHFD Engine 8, NHPD, PSAP, and Hamden Medic Matt Kellick. The members of Engine 8 were placed off-duty after this ordeal, to assist them with processing the stress and trauma of responding to a critical emergency involving one of our own. This highlights our concerns and frustrations with gun violence in our city. We are grateful our member is stable. We are here to support him and his family during this trying time of trauma and healing. Our prayers are for a speedy recovery. Chief John Alston, Jr., New Haven Fire Department

As of Sunday morning, the victim was reported to have been hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact the New Haven Police Department at (203) 946-6304. Callers may remain anonymous.