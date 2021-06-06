New Haven firefighter Lt. Samod Rankins back in the hospital

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A New Haven firefighter that was injured during a deadly fire last month is back in the hospital.

Family confirms to News 8 Lt. Samod Rankins went back to the hospital due to lung complications.

Rankins was critically injured back in May while working to put out a fire on Valley Street that killed his coworker, Ricardo Torres Jr.

Rankins was at the Bridgeport Hospital Burn Unit for over a week after recovering from serious injuries. He was released two weeks ago.

Mayor Justin Elicker issued a statement regarding the news:

“I’m wishing Lt. Rankins a speedy recovery. Our entire community is indebted for his service and pulling for him.”

